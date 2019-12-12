Eskimo Pro Staff Talk New Products Ahead of Arrowhead Ice Fishing & Winter Show

The Arrowhead Ice Fishing & Winter Show Runs December 13 - 15 at the DECC

DULUTH, Minn. – Kicking off Friday, December 13, the Arrowhead Ice Fishing & Winter Show will include entertainment and products for everyone.

This year’s show takes place December 13 – 15.

Friday: 12:00 – 8:00 p.m. Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

A big part of the show attracts ice anglers from near and far.

Eskimo Pro Staff member Grant Sorensen and Show Coordinator Chris Navratil stopped by FOX 21 Local News to demonstrate some of Eskimo’s new products this year.

Navratil demonstrated the new Eskimo flotation suit, used in scary situations if an angler were to fall through the ice. Ice picks are also a big thing to think about when ice fishing.

Sorenson brought in the company’s newest ice agar, the 2019 Eskimo Pistol Bit Lightweight Ice Auger.

This show only comes once a year and features a wide variety of winter sports equipment and gear shown by a vast array of vendors as well as manufacturers.

There will be many discounts offered which are only available at the show.

Manufacturers will be on hand to answer any questions you have and help guide you to the right equipment to fit your needs.

Everything brand new from ice houses to augers, ice fishing accessories, rods, reels, tackle, winter clothing, ATV’s and so much more will be represented so you are sure to find just the right items for yourself or to give as Christmas gifts.

No matter what your budget is, show coordinators say you will find it here during the biggest sale of the year.

Over the years show goers have made the Life-Sized Snow Globe a fan favorite and family tradition.

This 14-foot-high “Globe” features a beautiful Winter Wonderland backdrop.

Groups of up to 6 people can step inside and have their picture taken and receive a 4″ x 6″ color photo FREE of charge.

What a great way to remember your trip to the show or to create a one of a kind Christmas card to send to friends and family.

3D Street Art has been known to stop you in your tracks. In fact, the results are often jaw-dropping. Come and take a selfie at the new 3D art painting illusion that will be created by a world-renowned artist at the show.

Located in the Arena, the “Ice Box” is an opportunity for show goers to take part in interesting and informative open panel discussions and presentations on Ice Fishing covering a wide variety of species.

Click here for more information on the show.