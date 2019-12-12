Handmade in the Northland: Riverside Soy Candles

FOX 21 Local News is Looking to Highlight Local Makers in the Northland Ahead of the Holiday Season

DULUTH, Minn. – During the week of December 9 – 13, FOX 21 Local News from 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. will be highlighting local makers in the Northland ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Throughout the holiday season, many folks are working to pick out unique, locally made gifts for friends and loved ones.

It’s beginning to look, and smell a lot like Christmas — at least for the owner of Riverside Soy Candles!

Danette Thacker is the owner and candle maker behind Riverside Soy Candles.

Thacker started the business roughly six years ago.

She’s thrilled to be making specialized candles for national and local sports teams, along with other various scents.

Thacker is open to creating candles for local sports teams or organizations, to be used as a fundraising event.

If you’d like to learn more information or find out where to purchase a Riverside Soy Candle, click here.