Hartley Nature Center Receives A 20,000 Donation

Nearly $2 million have already been raised for Hartley's new construction project.

DULUTH, Minn. – Hartley Nature Center’s “Step Outside” campaign has received a $20,000 donation from a duluth business.

The donation is part of Duluth’s recycled furniture company Loll Designs, which is participating in a global program called ‘one percent for the planet.”

The program is an effort to get businesses to donate at least one percent of their revenue to environmental organizations worldwide.

The money will help fund a two and a half million dollar project for a new six thousand square foot building.

The new space will add more classrooms to help expand children’s programming.

“One of the programs that has grown so much is their youth programming. so to give them money that we will be able to see go towards those programs really feels good,” said Loll Designs owner Greg Benson.

