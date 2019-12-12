Minnesota Municipal Liquor Stores See Strong Profits From Sunday Sales

ST. ANTHONY VILLAGE, Minn. (FOX 9) – After the first full year of Sunday liquor sales in Minnesota, the results are in.

Wednesday, the Minnesota State Auditor released its annual Municipal Liquor Store report for 2018.

The combined net profit of all municipal liquor operations totaled $29 million in 2018, a 25 percent increase compared to 2017.

2018 was the first full year for Sunday liquor sales in the state.

The report also states that Minnesota’s municipal liquor stores reported a 23rd consecutive year of record sales, totaling $360 million. Total sales generated in 2018 increased by $11.3 million over 2017.

While there has been a decline in the number of city-owned stores overall, store owners say they feel confident about the future.

You can view the full report here.