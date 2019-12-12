Multiple Fire Crews Battle School Bus Fire Near Virginia

VIRGINIA, Minn. – According to the Northland FireWire, a school bus caught fire around 10:10 a.m. Thursday near Virginia.

According to reports, the school bus caught fire in the southbound lane of Highway 53.

There were no students on the bus at the time of the fire.

The driver was not injured.

Fire crews from Virginia, Pike-Sandy-Britt, and Mountain Iron responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(video courtesy: Northland FireWire)