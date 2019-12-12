U of Minn Regents OK New Provost Contract of $500K-Plus

MINNEAPOLIS – Regents at the University of Minnesota has approved a salary of more than a half-million dollars for a new provost.

The board voted 8-4 Thursday to approve Rachel Croson’s contract as the university’s next executive vice president and provost.

Croson is currently dean of Michigan State University’s College of Social Science.

She is the first major hire by new University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel.

Several Republican legislators and some regents had criticized Croson’s salary as too much.

Her proposed salary exceeds $500,000 when a professorship is accounted for.

Croson is an economics professor and replaces retiring Provost Karen Hanson.