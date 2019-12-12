UMD Men’s Basketball Team Take Seven-Game Win Streak on the Road

The Bulldogs will take on Sioux Falls on Friday night and then against Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn. – The cold temperatures as of late have definitely impacted the vast majority of the Upper Midwest. One place the temps haven’t been able to cool down is the UMD men’s basketball team.

The Bulldogs are currently riding a seven-game win streak, including a perfect 5-0 at Romano Gym. That’s good for first place in the NSIC North Division for a team that has seamlessly integrated a couple of new faces.

“I think the one thing that’s been working well for us is that we’re sharing the basketball. We’re all playing together. We’re excited for other people’s success on the team. In the last couple weekends, we’ve been really stressing defense and locking down on defense which has really helped us as well,” said guard Trevor Entwisle.

“I think confidence goes up when you win so having the record we do, the team’s all-around confidence is high. I think the big test will be if we don’t win a game, I think the test will be keeping it at that same level,” forward Brandon Myer said.

This weekend, the Bulldogs will hit the road against some NSIC competition for the first time this season. And it all starts Saturday night against Sioux Falls, who are one of two undefeated teams in the South Division.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but we’ve played on the road against some pretty good teams. We beat Southern Nazarene and beat Michigan Tech so we’re 2-0 in road games. We’ve got confidence as well. We know it’s going to be extremely tough, but we know we’ve got a chance every single night that ball tips up. We’re going to prepare this week, just like we always do, and hopefully come out on top,” head coach Justin Wieck said.