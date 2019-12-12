Winners Of GDC Holiday Window Contest Announced

A total of four different businesses were honored this year for their storefront display.

DULUTH, Minn. – This year’s winners of Greater Downtown Council’s Annual Holiday Window and Lighting display have been announced.

Last month more than 15 downtown Duluth businesses decorated their windows with creative holiday displays.

The winning storefronts were decided based on theme and design.

CSL Plasma on Superior Street was a winner in two categories including most original storefront and people’s choice.

This is the 14 year the business has participated in the contest.

The Assistant Manager says this contest is a great way for businesses to be a part of the community.

“I think it is very important to be part of downtown. This is where we work. This is part of our community. I think it is very important to promote downtown and keep a vibrant downtown,” said Angela O’ Hara.

