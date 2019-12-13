All Slopes Are Open At Lutsen Mountain

LUTSEN, Minn – In this weeks Active Adventures we are chatting with Lutsen Mountain as they officially open up all of their downhill runs on the mountains. Heading into the holiday season has locals and tourists ready to shred some fresh powder and the north shore is currently getting hit with heavy lake effect snow. With high school ski races underway today, spectators are encouraged to swing by and cheer them on with cowbells. Join Fox 21’s Meteorologist Brittney Merlot, Visit Cook County and Lutsen staff on the mountain for more details in the video above on what the mountain has to offer this season.

ADDRESS: 467 Ski Hill Rd, Lutsen, MN 55612

HOURS: Friday/Saturday/Sunday: 9am – 4pm

CONTACT: (218) 663-7281

MORE INFO: Click Here