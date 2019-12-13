Animal Allies Offering Discount Adoption Fees

DULUTH, Minn. – After receiving a grant from the A-S-P-C-A, Animal Allies is offering a discount in adoption fees.

The event will run from Sunday the 15th to Sunday the 22nd.

People can adopt dogs for half price, and cats over one-year-old for twenty five dollars.

Staff say, this promotion will allow them to cover certain fees and hopefully entice more people to adopt.

“Its still a little bit of a barrier for folks to pay a higher adoption fee. So we are really excited to be able to give pets home for the holidays,” Animal Allies Development Officer, Michelle Carter says.

The average length of stay for an animal at the humane society is twenty seven days.

With colder months ahead, they have extra staff on hand to spend more time with the dogs and cats.