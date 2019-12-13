Arrowhead Ice Fishing Show Kicks Off in Duluth

More than 150 vendors with every kind of fishing product a sportsman could need, grizzly bears, and new high tech goods.

DULUTH, Minn. – The annual Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show started on Friday at the DECC.

More than 150 vendors with every kind of fishing product a sportsman could need, grizzly bears, and new high tech goods.

“There are new companies here with new products to catch bigger fish and make their fishing experience a little bit more profitable,” said Chris Navratil, the show manager at the show.

One vendor, Zach Knuckey, sells custom rods.

He started in the business after suffering a stroke in his spinal column and says building rods helps him stay busy.

“My great uncle had been doing it over 40 years and once I had my stroke he came up and taught me how to build rods and at first I was a little stubborn now all of a sudden I found it enjoyable and now I’m completely interested in it,” said Knuckey, who owns Water’s Edge Guide Service and Custom Rods.

Knuckey sells all kinds of rods including ones with different sports team logos.

He is passionate about what he does.

“It’s just something that gets me out of the house and something I can go and do and enjoy every single day,” said Knuckey.

The show goes through Sunday at the DECC.

Saturday 12-8 and Sunday 10-4.