Chester Bowl Hosts Pop-Up Shop for Merchandise

Logoed cups, mugs, shirts, and even cozy pullovers were on sale.

DULUTH, Minn. – Chester Bowl hosted its own pop-up shop for fans of the park on Thursday.

The director of Chester Bowl says the park holds a special place in many people’s hearts in Duluth.

All money raised from the merchandise helps make the Chester Bowl operate for years to come.

“I talk to so many people who say there’s nothing else like chester bowl and it really embodies what Duluth is all about which is getting everybody outside kids and families making it easy regardless of income to play whether it’s winter whether it’s summer to spend time outside,” said Chester Bowl director Dave Schaeffer.

Any goods left over will be sold at Chester Bowl Chalet on the days they are open.

Chester Bowl is not open just yet but they hope they are ready to go in the next few weeks.