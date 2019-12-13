Children Shop for their Families at Holly Jolly Santa Shop

About 70 volunteers helped make the Shop possible.

DULUTH, Minn.- For the eighth year in a row, some children in Lincoln Park got a chance to pick out the perfect gifts for their whole family.

The 8th annual Holly Jolly Santa Shop was held at First Covenant Church. Underserved children shopped through a room of donated items for everybody on their Christmas lists.

About 70 volunteers helped them pick out and wrap their items, so they could have some extra gifts under the tree this Christmas.

“I think everyone could use a little extra help at christmas,” said Church Chair, Gayle Korenchen. “The message that we’re sending of helping, getting out in our own neighborhood as a church and helping our community.”

The gifts were all donated by members of the church.