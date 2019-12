Coaches Corner: Dale Jago

For this week's segment, we hear from the head coach of the Duluth Denfeld boys hockey team.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we chat with Duluth Denfeld boys head hockey coach Dale Jago following his team’s big win over Greenway on Thursday night. Jago also talked about the development of the McClure twins, as well as what can be expected from a very competitive section.