Community-Made Felt Rug Donated to West Duluth Library

DULUTH, Minn. – A felt rug made by the community is now on display at the West Duluth Public Library.

The reg was designed by a group led by artist Mary Reichert. It symbolizes the importance of libraries as community gathering places.

Felt sections were binded together to make the rug by people walking and dancing over the project.

“I’ve been a felt maker for a long time and I’m not interested in just working solo out of my studio. I really like projects that get people together and that can unite the community,” said Reichert.

Another community rug was made in Grand Rapids. A third is planned for Grand Marais.