Habitat For Humanity Receives Big Donation

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Western Lake Superior Habitat For Humanity received a big grant this afternoon, which allowed them to purchase two new vehicles for daily operations.

Both the Associated Bank and The Ordean Foundation each contributed $20,000 to help purchase the vehicles.

The truck will help the construction manager haul equipment, and the car will be used for work transportation.

Staff say, these vehicles will be put to good use with all the miles they log.

“We are up to Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Carlton County, out in Douglas County. Duluth and Superior. We travel a lot of miles and probably 20,000 miles between that short opportunity of spring and fall,” Western Lake Superior Habitat For Humanity Board President, Candace Fitzgerald says.

Although the workload for the non-profit organization slows down during the colder months, staff say the vehicles will be utilized to their full potential