Handmade in the Northland: Minnesota Art on Tap

FOX 21 Local News is Looking to Highlight Local Makers in the Northland Ahead of the Holiday Season

DULUTH, Minn. – During the week of December 9 – 13, FOX 21 Local News from 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. will be highlighting local makers in the Northland ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Throughout the holiday season, many folks are working to pick out unique, locally made gifts for friends and loved ones.

Minnesota Art on Tap is a mobile marketplace, made up of a group of ten local makers.

Anne Gorham and Sally Cavallaro created the group after combining their love of crafting products with locally sourced materials, and beer.

Minnesota Art on Tap travels to various breweries across the region, setting up shop and selling products.

The group is always looking for new makers to hop on board.

If you’d like to learn more about Minnesota Art on Tap, visit them on Instagram and Facebook.

The group is hosting an event Saturday, December 14 from 12:00 – 6:00 p.m. inside the Barrel Room at Fitger’s in Duluth.