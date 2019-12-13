Holiday Hoopla at Myers Wilkins Elementary

The free event is all about giving kids and their families a chance to play, enjoy themselves, and get a hot meal.

DULUTH, Minn. – A Holiday Hoopla was held at Myers Wilkins Elementary School put on by the Duluth Community School Collaborative.

The free event is all about giving kids and their families a chance to play, enjoy themselves, and get a hot meal.

Second Harvest Food Bank also provided fresh produce.

Donated winter hats and coats were also available for any kids who needed them.

“It’s definitely important to have our kids here because it’s a safe space for them they definitely know they are going to be given food so their bellies are full and it’s fun we keep them happy and safe,” said Courtnie Bain, the youth development director at the Duluth Community School Collaborative.

Duluth Community School Collaborative aims at promoting wellness and school success for youth and families in the community.