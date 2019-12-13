Kids Make Gingerbread Houses at Lester Park Elementary

The Gingerbread Man came to the school, sharing his love of gingerbread creations

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth kids spent the evening making gingerbread houses with their families and classmates at Lester Park Elementary.

All the gingerbread and candy was provided by a parent known as “The Gingerbread Man.”

He fell in love with making the holiday-themed houses and want to pass that love onto the dozens of families at the annual Gingerbread Extravaganza.

“So they get the house, it’s a blank slate, and going around and seeing all of the creative ideas they have is amazing to me,” said the Gingerbread Man, Patrick Mulcahy.

He says making gingerbread houses is the perfect way for families and friends to bond during the holiday season.