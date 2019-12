Mirage Blank Hilltoppers in Section Final Rematch

The Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team picked up the home win over Duluth Marshall.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Michaela Phinney would light the lamp twice as the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team got the shutout win over Duluth Marshall 5-0 Friday night at the St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center.

Macy Sieger, Kaydee High and Braelyn Sathers also scored for the Mirage, while sophomore Abby Pajari recorded a shutout between the pipes.