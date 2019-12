Prep Basketball: Greyhounds Sweep Eskomos; Hawks Boys Stay Undefeated

The Duluth East boys and girls, as well as the Hermantown boys picked up home wins on Friday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – Ashlynne Guenther and Macy Hermanson finished with 12 points each as the Duluth East girls basketball team held on for the home win over Esko 39-36 Friday night.

In prep boys action, the Greyhounds knocked off the Eskomos 84-76 and Hermantown stays undefeated with a win over Duluth Denfeld 86-76.