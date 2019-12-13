Prep Boys Hockey: Thursday Night Wins for Hunters, Lumberjacks, Golden Bears, Spartans

Duluth Denfeld, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton and Superior would get wins at home, while Eveleth-Gilbert are victorious on the road.

DULUTH, Minn. – Cooper McClure would score twice in the second period as the Duluth Denfeld boys hockey team knocked off Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 4-1 Thursday night at the Duluth Heritage Center.

In other prep boys hockey action, Christian Galatz netted a hat-trick, including the overtime game-winner, as Cloquet-Esko-Carlton defeated Duluth East 5-4, Eveleth-Gilbert picked up a road rivalry win over Virginia/MIB 4-1 and Superior blanked North Shore at home 5-0.