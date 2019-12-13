Saints’ Men’s Hockey Ends 2019 With Home Win

Boe Bjorge scored two goals for St. Scholastica in the win.

DULUTH, Minn. – In their last game of 2019, the St. Scholastica men used a big second period to top Gustavus Adolphus 4-1.

Tyler Hinterser got the Saints on the board in the first, then the Saints scored three in the second to give the win. Boe Bjorge scored twice while Isaac Kobienia scored the other goal in the second. Zane Steeves finished with 24 saves.

St. Scholastica wraps up the 2019 part of its schedule 5-6-1 and will return to action on Jan. 3 and 4 at home hosting Lawrence.