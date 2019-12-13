Shopping Safety Reminder for the Holidays

DULUTH, Minn.- With holiday shoppers comes holiday prowlers and easier access for thieves to steal goods out of people’s cars.

Officials with the Duluth police department say there’s a stronger possibility for theft and burglary crimes during the Christmas season.

This is because of gifts and bags being left in the open.

Officers say this is a preventable crime, however, if people take that extra step to put bags in their trunk instead of their backseat and track delivered packages.

“It increases insurance rates and makes people feel uneasy in neighborhoods, but if you look out for your neighbors and you look out for yourself, then you can prevent those crimes and make your neighborhood feel safer,” DPD public information office Ingrid Hornibrook said.

If you do have something stolen, you should call 911 or file a police report online, here.