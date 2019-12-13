The Grizzly Experience Showcased at Arrowhead Ice Fishing & Winter Show

The Arrowhead Ice Fishing & Winter Show Runs December 13 - 15 at the DECC

DULUTH, Minn. – Kicking off Friday, December 13, the Arrowhead Ice Fishing & Winter Show will include entertainment and products for everyone.

This year’s show takes place December 13 – 15. Show hours listed below.

Friday: 12:00 – 8:00 p.m. Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Entertainment for this year’s show includes the “Ice Box,” 3D Street Art Experience, a Life Size Snow Globe, the Frozen Basin and of course, The Grizzly Experience!

Dexter Osborne, the man behind The Grizzly Experience, stopped by FOX 21 Local News to chat about his rescues mission, and what it’s like living with cubs, and grown bears of various species.

Witness The Grizzly Experience in Pioneer Hall during the following show times: