Yellowjackets Women’s Hockey Hangs On For Win Against Wildcats

Molly Shelton, Tessa Jorde and C.C. Hayes scored for UWS in its final home game of 2019.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Wisconsin-Superior women’s hockey team scored two in the third and held on late to get the 3-2 win over St. Catherine in the first part of the home-and-home series and the final home game for Yellowjackets in 2019.

Molly Shelton, Tessa Jorde and C.C. Hayes scored for the Yellowjackets in the win while McKenzie Whalen made 16 saves.

UWS improves to 6-1-1 and has now won its fourth straight. The Yellowjackets and Wildcats will wrap up the series at St. Catherine on Saturday with puck drop set for 2:00 p.m.