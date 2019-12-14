Hundreds of Santas Run Inaugural Wild Santa 5K

Runners got a Santa costume and beard with their entrance fee.

DULUTH, Minn. – Nearly 400 Santas ran through Duluth’s neighborhood of Lincoln Park for the inaugural Wild Santa 5K put on by Wild State Cider.

They ran 3.1 miles through Lincoln Park finishing at Wild State Cider for a Santa Fest party.

The owner of Wild State says even though today’s conditions were not the best he is not surprised people came out.

“People from Duluth are hearty and they have no problems coming out in the 20 degree weather to run a 5-k and even with the snow and the wind and the temperatures it didn’t seem to make a difference people are having a good time,” said Adam Ruhland, a co-owner of Wild State Cider.

Organizers say they are aiming to grow the event next year and hope to have one thousand Santas running one day.