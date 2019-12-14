Prep Girls Basketball: Hilltoppers, Agates, Hawks, Spartans Pick Up Wins at Lake Superior Conference Day

Duluth Marshall and Hermantown stayed undefeated while Two Harbors and Superior also picked up wins at Lake Superior Conference Day in Cloquet.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Cloquet Middle School was home to the 2019 Lake Superior Conference day with four girls basketball games happening throughout the day and saw Duluth Marshall, Two Harbors, Hermantown and Superior picking up wins.

Duluth Marshall stayed undefeated with a 71-39 win over Ashland and Hermantown also stayed undefeated, getting the 47-32 win over previously undefeated Proctor. In other action on Saturday, Two Harbors got the 62-50 win over Duluth Denfeld and Superior defeated the hosts Cloquet 53-34.