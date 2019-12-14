Taco Arcada to Close Saturday After 7 Months in Business

DULUTH, Minn. – Taco Arcada will close Saturday after seven months in business.

The restaurant and arcade in the Lincoln Park Craft District opened this May. Its closing was announced with this Facebook post:

“We wish to THANK everyone for supporting the Taco Arcade, and want to inform you that today Saturday, December 14th will be our last day of business. Again thank you for your support and to our awesome staff for all the fun times.”

Taco Arcada is owned by Tom Hansen, who also owns the Duluth Grill, Corktown Deli & Brews, OMC Smokehouse, and the soon to Noble Pour, all in Lincoln Park.