Veterans Remembered at Wreaths Across America Ceremony

The Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery Duluth participated publicly for the first time this year placing 135 wreaths on graves after a short ceremony.

DULUTH, Minn. – Veterans were honored nationwide on Saturday for the National Wreaths Across America ceremony which placed a holiday wreath at all veterans graves in state or national veterans cemeteries.

“Christmas is a very special time of the year for all of us and we can’t forget our veterans it means a lot to all of us,” said Duluth Honor Guard and Marine Corps veteran Dan Strew.

After weeks of snow, the staff at the cemetery had some digging out to do before wreaths could be placed.

“They’ve been out here since before 8 o’clock this morning with shovels snow shoes coming out here making sure that we didn’t forget about anybody that was here,” said Cory Johnson, the administrator at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery Duluth.

The cemetery has been open just over a year and has 226 people buried there so far.

Some were moved to Minnesota to allow families to be closer to their loved ones, and today honor their sacrifice.

“The whole purpose of this is to show families and of course veterans that are still with us that their service to our nation is not forgotten. It’s a small gesture of kindness and I think it really speaks volumes,” said Johnson.

Most of the volunteers are veterans themselves and they gladly give their time to honor those no longer living.

“They all gave. They all gave of their time whether they did two years four years a lifetime of service they all gave of their time their families sacrificed everyone that’s been in the military knows how much of a sacrifice it is to serve our country,” said Strew.

The cemetery encourages veterans or families of veterans to contact them at (218) 520-0120 or visit their website here if they would like to be laid to rest on their grounds.