West Duluth Businesses Get Holiday Boost with Winter West Market

Last year businesses saw doubled sales.

DULUTH, Minn.- The business community in West Duluth got into the holiday spirit for the first day of the second annual Winter West Market.

11 businesses participated in this year’s event. They offered special discounts as well as hot chocolate and cider.

Bailey Builds on Grand Avenue saw 50 people come through their store Saturday morning.

Last year all businesses that participated doubled their sales for that weekend.

“I think it’s really important for businesses to collaborate and to work together,” Anna Builds, co-owner of Bailey Builds said.

“There’s much more momentum when businesses come together and work toward a common goal of bringing more awareness and local shopping to our area.”

Just like last year, shoppers who visited at least four stores and marked it on their post card, could be entered in one of several giveaways.