Yellowjackets Basketball Splits Doubleheader Against Vikings

Eva Reinertsen finished with 20 points in the women's game to give her 1,000 career points.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Eva Reinertsen scored her 1,000th career point during the second quarter of Saturday’s game and finished with 20, but Bethany Lutheran was able to hang on late for the 69-68 win over the Wisconsin-Superior women in a rematch of the UMAC title game.

Emily Carpenter finished with 17 points while Marissa Ruiz had had 12 and Pashia Scott scored 10. UWS (5-5, 3-1 UMAC) will return to action on Dec. 29 at home against Finlandia in the Superior Shootout Holiday Classic.

In the men’s game, Wisconsin-Superior opened on a 24-0 run and pulled away late as they topped Bethany Lutheran 84-60.

Vid Milenkovic led the way with 24 points and seven rebounds, while Allen Anderson finished with 22 points and six rebounds. Mac Reykdal had 15 points and Mason Ackley had 11 points to round out the Yellowjackets in double figures.

UWS stays perfect in UMAC play (6-4 overall, 4-0 UMAC) and takes the top spot in the conference. The Yellowjackets will return to action on Dec. 29 during the Nicolet National Bank Holiday Tournament against St. Norbert.