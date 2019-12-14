Yellowjackets Men’s Hockey Blasts Lumberjacks in Series Finale

Troy York scored twice while Oscar Svensson made 22 saves in the shutout.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Wisconsin-Superior men’s hockey team scored early and often to get the 7-0 win over Northland College to sweep the weekend series.

Troy York scored twice while Lawson McDonald, Andrew Durham, Troy MacTavish, Pavel Mikhasenok and Dylan Johnson each netted a goal. Oscar Svensson made 22 saves in the shutout.

UWS improves to 8-2 and will return to action on Dec. 28 at home against Tufts in the Superior Showdown.