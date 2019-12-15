Bentleyville Voted Best Public Holiday Display in America by USA Today

The honor is a readers choice award by USA Today's 10Best Places to Celebrate the Holidays in 2019 voted by the readers.

DULUTH, Minn. – Bentleyville has been given the national honor of being the best public holiday lights display in the nation by USA Today.

Bentleyville creator Nathan Bentley says it is quite an honor and they are ready for more people to come through the gates.

“We love to see more people come we’ve got a lot of room here especially if they come on the weekdays and we certainly encourage everyone to come up to Duluth and experience all Duluth has to offer,” said Bentley.

Bentleyville is open through December 28, 2019 at Bayfront Festival Park.