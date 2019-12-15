Noble Pour Craft Cocktail Bar Opens in Lincoln Park

The space has plenty of comfy booths, chairs, and even a fireplace to create a cozy atmosphere.

DULUTH, Minn. – A new craft cocktail bar called Noble Pour opened in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Duluth on Sunday.

Noble Pour is right next door to OMC Smokehouse, both are owned by Tom Hanson who also owns Corktown Deli and Duluth Grill.

“That’s really the mantra for this place is that this is your living room and you have invited us into it we’re here to serve you,” said Tyle Schwanke, the general manager of Noble Pour.

The space has plenty of comfy booths, chairs, and even a fireplace to create a cozy atmosphere.

Different cocktails include ingredients like mezcal, yellow chartreuse, and even rosemary.

The specialty cocktails range from 10-14 dollars and Schwanke says they are worth the extra few dollars.

“We really took our time in selecting the ingredients that we are going to put into your drinks. But you are also you’re not just paying for a cocktail, you’re paying to be part of the environment you’re paying to be entertained for an evening and we want to do our best to bring that to you,” said Schwanke.

Noble Pour also serves beer, wine, and light snacks, but their cocktails are the real start of the show.

“People should come and check us out because we are like a beautiful place to come and sit and enjoy and have a conversation with the rest of Duluth to be a part of a growing scene in Duluth and enjoy one of these great cocktails,” said Schwanke.

The craft cocktail bar opens on the heels of Taco Arcada closing across the street.

Both are owned by Tom Hanson who told Fox 21 that he has learned after years in the business that if something is not working it is time to let it go.

He will now focus his energy on making other ventures even better.