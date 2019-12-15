Open House Shows off New Early Childhood Development Center at YMCA Essentia Wellness Center

New child care program keeps kids all day, Monday through Friday.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Families got a first look at the new Early Childhood Development Center at the YMCA at the Essentia Wellness Center in Hermantown Sunday.

The “Y” held an open house for the new center, which will provide child care for infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

From 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. kids will get lessons, meals and gym and swim time.

Currently 118 children are signed up, and they’re still accepting toddler enrollment.

“We’re just trying to put some parents and families at ease because child care is at such a shortage right now, that we’re providing this brand new facility for parents to feel comfortable to bring their children to a safe environment,” said Chris Salgy, the YMCA’s Early Childhood Director.

Infant enrollment is $235 per week, toddlers are $210, and preschoolers are $200.

The “Y” does accept those on county assistance, and will provide parent care scholarships.