Snowmobiler Rescued After Getting Stuck in Swamp

ARROWHEAD TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Rescue crews helped a stranded snowmobiler on Saturday after he became stuck in a swamp.

Around noon on Saturday, the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, the Arrowhead Volunteer Fire Department, and the Floodwood Ambulance responded to the call of the stranded snowmobiler.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the man was riding on a snowmobile trail by Lake Thirty-Six in the Arrowhead Township. He got stuck in a slushy and swampy area, and couldn’t get his snowmobile out.

The man walked toward Highway 2, wet and cold. Crews were able to find him and treat him in the ambulance.

Crews also pulled out his snowmobile stuck on the trail.

The Sheriff’s Office said this incident serves as a reminder for the public to recognize that not all bodies of water are frozen over yet because of the heavy snowfall in recent weeks.

The trail the snowmobiler got stuck on wasn’t groomed, and while it may have looked safe, the snow can disguise how thin the ice underneath can be.

The Sheriff’s Office said that trying to take on certain areas by snowmobile can be dangerous for both the people riding, and rescue crews who answer these types of calls when riders get stuck.