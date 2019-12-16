Christmas Tree Sellers Talk Safety Tips

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re still in the market for a Christmas tree, Emmanuel Evergreens tree lot in West Duluth has you covered.

The average life span of a Christmas tree in the home is ten weeks.

Keeping it away from heat sources and watered are two ways to prolong its life.

But owners say, the key to keep your tree alive is getting a nice fresh cut on the bottom.

“What that does is it takes away the sap seal that the tree forms from when it was first cut. It helps the tree to drink water. It keeps it super soft and fresh and most importantly it keeps it from becoming a fire safety hazard in their home,” Emmanuel Evergreens Tree Lot Owner, Kimberly Powell says.

When you’re ready to dispose of your tree, we have a list of locations here: Disposal Locations List