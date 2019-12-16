Fairlawn Mansion Ready For Holiday Season

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Fairlawn Mansion is all geared up for the holiday season.

Volunteers have been hard at work since the beginning of December decking out the historic mansion with holiday decorations.

Whether it’s the trees or the period decor, staff say now is the time to visit the museum.

“It’s actually the best time to see Fairlawn. It’s so pretty seeing all the lights up and all the rooms decorated. We also included the Victorian decorations. It’s also a great place to drive by at night to see all the outdoor decor. We also have little candles in every room this year too,” Fairlawn Mansion Executive Director, Megan Meyer says.

Tyically, mansion staff only keep the Christmas theme until the end of December.

This year, however, the display will be up until the second or third week in January.