Family Forum Inc. Announces Early Head Start Program

The program has spots for eight children ranging from 6 weeks to 35 months old.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Family Forum Inc. announced on Monday they would be starting an early Head Start program at their center.

The program has spots for eight children ranging from 6 weeks to 35 months old.

Previously Family Forum has provided care in the home, but this is the first time offering space at their center in Superior on 34th Street.

It will allow for four days a week of care, meals, and learning in their environment.

Head Start is income based and if families qualify the childcare can be free.

“We are not just working with the child in family forum head start but we work with the whole family, we educate parents and we provide that whole comprehensive services with healthcare, medical and nutrition,” said Jeanne Myer, the executive director at Family Forum Inc..

There is a waiting list for the infant and toddler care but families are encouraged to fill out and application to get onto the list.

Kids who are in foster care, homeless, or living with grandparents automatically qualify for Head Start programming.