Free Parking Announced for Downtown Duluth Business District Through December

Businesses downtown are excited about the news especially with only nine days until Christmas.

DULUTH, Minn. – Certain portions of the downtown business district will have free parking until the end of December.

The Greater Downtown Council and the city of Duluth worked together to allow the free parking.

The general manager at Electric Fetus is thankful parking will be easier for customers after dealing with months of Superior Street construction and mounds of snow.

“Superior street construction went a little late than we expected because of weather so that ate into shopping time for the holiday season so it’s crunch time now so we are offering free parking so come on downtown,” said Carrie Brown, the general manager of Electric Fetus.

Free downtown parking will be on the following streets:

*Superior Street from 8th Avenue East to 6th Avenue West

*First Street from 4th Avenue East to 6th Avenue West

*Michigan Street from 4th Avenue East to 6th Avenue West

*All avenues between Michigan and First Street from 3rd Avenue East to 6th Avenue West

Canal Park also has free parking throughout the winter as well.