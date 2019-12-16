Hermantown Middle School, High School Released Early Due to Gas Leak

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – According to a post on the Hermantown Community Schools ISD 700 Facebook page, the High School and Middle School closed early Monday due to a gas leak.

The gas leak was found to be from a rooftop air handling unit.

Schools officials say the gas was shut off and the situation is being handled by maintenance staff and other professionals.

The high school and middle school closed at 12:00 p.m., but the elementary school will stay in session for the remainder of the day.