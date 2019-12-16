Holidays Can Pose Extra Dangers for Pets

A veterinarian recommends limiting table scraps, especially foods that are high in fat.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The holidays are time to decorate and feast, but one vet warns against feeding dogs too much off the dinner table.

Also, macadamia nuts are highly toxic to dogs and can be deadly.

While the holidays are full of traveling and visiting with loved ones it is still important to make sure dogs get enough exercise.

“Try to keep some of similar routines and it’s ok to take a time out and take the dog for a walk or do somethings just so they are not missing out totally,” said Dr. Bob McClellan, the medical director at Superior Animal Hospital.

McClellan also suggests having a crate or separate room for dogs if they seem stressed with more people in the house.