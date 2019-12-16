Hot Start Has UWS Men’s Hockey Atop WIAC Standings

The Yellowjackets are currently tied with UW-Eau Claire for the best record in the WIAC.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Momentum is a big part in how successful a team can be. There’s momentum within a game and even between games as well. But what about momentum from one season to the next?

That seems to be the case for the UWS men’s hockey team. After a strong end to last season, the Yellowjackets are currently tied for first place in the WIAC with a 4-2 record. One of those four wins did come against the defending national champs UW-Stevens Point. Head coach Rich McKenna says their early season schedule has really helped the team recapture the fire they had last season.

“In the first four weeks of the NCAA Division III season, we only played four games so we had a lot of time together. It has built the relationships within the room. I think it’s built trust in the room, too. Things started to roll in the right direction and we were kind of able to continue to build and have good practices and all that stuff so it’s been a lot of fun,” McKenna said.

The Yellowjackets currently have 14 players with at least five points on the season, which is another reason why the team has started off so well.

“We just have a full group of guys that we can just throw anyone. We’re in great conditioned shape. Just having that going into the third period is the reason we can just stay in tight games throughout the whole game,” said defenseman Lewis McDonald.

“There’s really maybe 50 seconds to a minute and a half difference between our so-called first line and the fourth line of that game. It really hasn’t been one line carrying us,” McKenna said.

The Yellowjackets will be back in action next weekend as they host 2019 Superior Showdown at Wessman Arena.