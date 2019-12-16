Local Holiday Toy Drive In Need of More Donations

Mike Letica's Toy Drive short of toys needed, as demand increases.

DULUTH, Minn.- The organizer of a local holiday toy drive is asking for more donations, as they’ve been lower this year while the demand has been higher.

Mike Letica, owner of the Iron Mug Restaurant in Morgan Park is looking for more donations of phone accessories for teens, games and toys for 2-8 year-olds, and clothes for infants.

Last year donations amounted to about $10,000 Letica said. This year, they only have about $6,000 worth less than a week shy of the December 22nd distribution day.

“I just had a family, this lady has a family of six just had a house that was on fire. And she said ‘I have no place to stay, plus all the gifts are gone.’,” he said. “So those are the kind of people we try to help every year.”

“I wanna make sure everybody who comes there is able to get something.”

You can contact Letica through his Facebook page to set up a time to drop-off or have him pick-up the donations.

Kolar Chevrolet is also having a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club Thursday at 5:30.