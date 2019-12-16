Prep Basketball: Eskomo Boys Top Grizzlies in Battle of Section Champs; Greyhound Girls Fall at Home

The Esko boys basketball team got the home win over North Woods, while the Duluth East girls lost at home to Osseo.

ESKO, Minn. – In a battle of two teams who made it to the state tournament last season, the Esko boys basketball team used a strong push late in the second half to get past North Woods 95-77 Monday night.

The Eskomos got 30 points each from James LaGarde and Payton Wefel to help pick up their third win of the season. They will take on Superior on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies suffer their first loss of the season despite a game-high 36 points from Trevor Morrison. They’ll try to bounce back against Lakeview Christian Academy on Thursday.

And in girls action, Duluth East couldn’t get past Osseo as the Orioles win it 74-52. Macy Hermanson led the Greyhounds with 13 points.