Registration Open for Team Duluth Winter Break Ski, Snowboard Camp

DULUTH, Minn. – Since the 1960s, non-profit organization Team Duluth has been passionate about getting Northland youth outdoors and on the slopes, experiencing fun in the snow.

Happening December 27 – 30, Team Duluth is hosting its annual Holiday Camp for youth on Winter Break.

Parent volunteer Carlie LaLone says the camp is a great gift to give a child this holiday season.

At the four-day Team Duluth Holiday Camp, children from 6 – 16 years old will learn to handle the runs at Spirit Mountain with ease, and become more confident on the snow.

Participants are grouped by age and ability. Skills are taught by certified instructors and range from learning to put skis or snowboards on to riding the tow and chairlift.

Levels of camp are based on the following:

Ski:

Level 1: Never Ever – First time or minimal experience on skis. Level 2 : Magic Carpet/Beginner Hill – Can stop using a wedge, slight directional change beginner hill. Level 3: Beginner Chair – Can stop, wedge turns, and ride chairlift. Skis mostly greens. Level 4: Intermediate Chair – Wedge turn with matching and beginning parallel Rides chairlift and skis the whole mountain.

Snowboard:

Level 1: Never Ever – First time or minimal experience on snowboard. Level 2: Magic Carpet – Toe and heel side turns, confident on board, turns to a stop. Level 3: Beginner Chair – Ability to link heel and toe side turns, controls speed by turning. Level 4: Intermediate Chair – Performs various radius turns on greens and blues. Rides chairlift and boards the whole mountain.

For more information, call Holiday Camp Hotline at 218-461-9617 or email dsacholidaycamp@gmail.com

Click here for more information regarding Team Duluth.