The Duluth Experience, DSSO Team Up for New Backstage Experience

The Inaugural Backstage Experience is Happening Friday, January 31

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Experience announcing a brand new partnership and experience Monday on FOX 21 Local News with the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra (DSSO).

The Backstage Experience with the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra gives guests an exclusive behind-the-scenes exploration of the power of symphonic music and combines the harmonies of locally crafted brews and gourmet cuisine.

Hoops Brewing and Lake Avenue Restaurant – both strong Symphony supporters in Duluth, will also be teaming up to provide guests with this experience.

Backstage Experience with the DSSO guests will weave their way through Duluth on The Duluth Experience tour bus, making a stop at Hoops Brewing where Master Brewer Dave Hoops will guide them through the tastes and tones of craft beer and how it relates to the movements in symphonic music.

Guests will then venture on to Lake Avenue Restaurant for a gourmet sit-down dinner showcasing an exclusive menu specially crafted by Executive Chef Jef Zervas and his team, for the Backstage Experience.

After dinner and drinks, guests will board The Duluth Experience bus and continue on to Symphony Hall at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center for the DSSO’s rehearsal.

Guests will get a unique look at the dynamic between orchestra and conductor, the chance to tour backstage, sit on-stage, and interact with musicians and Music Director, Dirk Meyer.

Along the way, participants will also learn about the history of Symphony Hall and the acoustic nuances throughout.

This experience was crafted in an effort to break down the barriers between musicians and audiences and immerse symphony fans and the symphony-curious in the talents of the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra.

All guests for the Backstage Experience will also receive admission to Saturday night’s concert.

Backstage Experiences are scheduled from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on select Friday nights before DSSO Masterworks concerts.

This experience is valued at over $200 and guests get it all for $79.

The first Backstage Experience is booking now for January 31, 2020, guests must be 21 years of age or older.

Click here to book today!