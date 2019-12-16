William Kelley Schools in Silver Bay Closed Due to Water Pipe Collapse

SILVER BAY, Minn. – Students at William Kelley Schools in Silver Bay will be out of school for the remainder of the week due to a water pipe collapse.

School officials say classes were let out early last Thursday due to the water pipe issue and students have not been in class since.

School staff is asked to return back to school on Wednesday.

It is not yet clear what caused the collapse.

Superintendent Bill Crandall said they are still working on whether or not more days will need to be added to the school year to make up the time.