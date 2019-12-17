$1.6 Million Lottery Ticket Sold in Hermantown

Gopher 5 jackpot ticket sold at Hermantown General Store

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Hermantown is now a millionaire after winning the $1.6 million Gopher 5 jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold at the Hermantown General Store on Morris Thomas Road.

The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Employees tell us they’ve been selling a lot more lottery tickets than usual now that customers know about the jackpot.

“I really hope it’s a regular customer for sure,” said customer service representative Christelle Castellini. “Because without our regular customers and their loyalty we wouldn’t be able to survive. So it would be nice to know if a local person won it.”

The winner hasn’t claimed their prize yet. They have a year from yesterday to cash in on the jackpot.